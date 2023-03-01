A former NURTW executive, MC Oluomo, is among Nigerians who are currently in a celebratory mood following the emergence of Tinbu as president-elect

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment MC Oluomo and his ‘boys’ jubilated and chanted Tinubu’s nickname, Jagaban

The video has since sparked reactions from Nigerians in the online community who have mixed feelings about their new president

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) executive, MC Oluomo, whose support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been handsomely rewarded.

MC Oluomo began to celebrate shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the country’s new president-elect.

MC Oluomo jubilates as Tinubu wins 2023 presidential elections. Photo: @officialasiwajubat/@kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The NURTW boss and his ‘boys’, who appeared to have been monitoring the result collation announcement, were spotted dancing and chanting Tinubu’s nickname in a viral video sighted online.

A portion of the clip captured the moment MC Oluomo took centre stage and busted some cool dance moves with others cheering him on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react as MC olumo celebrartes Tinubu’s win

st_taliz said:

"Welcome to the new thug era."

harjoke_fabrics said:

"Eku orire oooo pls sir , kindly let them open the market, thank you."

__petra______01 said:

"This one go be governor of Lagos one day una go see shege for that country."

itz_tinnym said:

"Congratulations to BAT. Support the winner and pray for better Nigeria. Reconcile with your friends and family as election has been concluded. God bless Nigeria."

coolprince___ said:

"Awon ole, awon ode, after the broad day rigging! you people should be ashamed, for LP to have won Lagos clearly shows the election was rigged and we saw it all. We shall meet in court."

MC Oluomo's son brags as Tinubu becomes new president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following INEC's declaration of Tinubu as president-elect, many of the politician's supporters took to social media to gloat, including MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt.

According to the young man, Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi is just a boy and he is even smarter than him.

"It’s the audacity for me imagine this little saying all these to our faces like we can’t do nothing to him," an IG user wrote in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng