Nollywood veteran actor, Yul Edochie took to social media to thank everyone who had expressed concern and reached out to his family over the death of his son

recall that Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's first son, Kambilichukwu, developed a seizure while playing football with his classmates before his demise

Social media buzzed with reactions from top personalities as they commiserated with the actor's family members over the terrible event

Award-winning actor Yul Edochie has sent an appreciation post to Nigerians in response to their love and support for him and his family.

The fact that the actor lost his first son to the icy grip of death weeks ago has continued to buzz around the internet.

Yul Edochie thanks Nigerians for condolences

Source: Instagram

Yul thanked family and friends for their letters, calls, and visits to provide support and pray for his son and his family.

"I thank you all for the condolence messages, condolence visits, calls, care, and prayers you all offered for my son and for my family. The love and concern have been overwhelming. I sincerely appreciate each and every one of you from the depths of my heart. May God bless you abundantly. Thank you".

See his post below

Social media users react

bbnaija__addict:

"Please, How’s May?? "

shomie_thickana:

"How is our queen doing please? Can we atleast come live? We the MAYNATION are worried and some of us will love to send gifts to her."

official_pearl4:

"Na may I just Dey pity for all this whole bruhaha may God console her Amen proud polygamist over to you now."

omannadi:

"Accept my sympathy . : May the good Lord protect you and your family."

priscillia_oluchi:

"Small coffins are the heaviest to carry. No parents deserves burying their child!! My condolence to you and your family, may God comfort y’all. ❤️"

