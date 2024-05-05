Ideba Edu Ele, a lady who said Wofai Fada is her neighbour, has spoken about the traditional wedding, which has been shrouded in controversy

The sexual and gender-based activist released rare pictures and videos from the occasion as she gushed over Wofai Fada

Ideba also named some guests who graced the occasion and defended the actress as she looked forward to their white wedding

The neighbour of Wofai Fada, Ideba Edu Ele, has released lovely pictures from the actress' wedding.

Wofai Ewa, popularly known as Wofai Fada, tied the knot to her heartthrob Taiwo at a traditional ceremony in Ugep, Cross River State, on Saturday, May 4.

Ideba said she was present at Wofai Fada's traditional wedding. Photo Credit: @EduEle5

The actress' union got messy as her husband-to-be family were reportedly against the marriage. Ideba shared videos showing Wofai Fada and Taiwo's entrances in a series of tweets.

She revealed Taiwo wore a Yoruba attire for his third outing.

Guests at Wofai Fada's wedding

While gushing over the comedienne, Ideba named some people who graced the wedding. In her words:

"His mum and some family members and friends(from both sides) Beverly Osu and others were at the event....

"For those asking."

See her tweets below:

Ide Edu Ele's testimony stirs reactions

@Thereal1_1 said:

"Wakanda village is this? Not giving at all?"

@Godfirsttttttt_ said:

"Why gistlover talk say she's pregnant. Congratulations to them."

@Iamkingsleyf said:

"Congrats to her... i thought she is from middlebelt o."

@tbabson20 said:

"This is yakur guest house Ugep. Served in that place in 2013."

@ViktorKubowski said:

"Oops. Is this wedding not the same one the groom's family issued a public disclaimer about?"

@Queen_Of_Kuvuki said:

"What is so special about this wedding? Are you that used to dry and dead events?"

@Hardeydunni said:

"Celebrity wedding and shows off are like 5 and 6."

Wofai Fada's in-laws distance themselves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a letter from the Cole family distancing themselves from Wofai Fada's union had gone viral

The letter, claimed to have emanated from the comedienne's father-in-law, noted that the Cole family did not support nor give permission for the traditional wedding between the couple.

Hours after the letter went viral, more clips from the traditional wedding between Wofai Fada and her fiance emerged online. According to details in the viral clip, the event occurred in Ugep, Cross River state, the actress' hometown.

