AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara state, has celebrated the report of the students of public and private schools in the state over their performance in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The governor celebrated Samuel Oluwasemilore, a student of the Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, who scored 358 in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Governor AbdulRazaq also celebrated and congratulated 30 students of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, a Catholic school, who scored between 300 and 355 in the just-concluded examination.

In a tweet on Saturday, May 4, the governor celebrated the pupils and others who performed well in the state's UTME.

Governor AbdulRazaq promises to fund education

He then vowed that his administration would continue to beat the records in the education sector while tracing the success of the pupil to his government's "KwaraLEARN". He promised that his government would soon launch the Education Trust Funds for the availability of resources and to strengthen accountability.

The governor said the success stories were not isolated in the state's education sector. He added that it happened a few days after the state represented the country at the global stage of the World School Debate in Singapore.

His statement reads in part:

"The next few years will yield awesome learning outcomes, while we are soon launching a first-of-its-kind Kwara State Education Trust Fund to inject more resources and strengthen accountability in our education sector."

