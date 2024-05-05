A sexual and gender-based activist, Ideba Edu Ele, has rubbished claims that actress Wofai Fada is from a humble home

Edu, who was present at the comedienne's wedding, revealed cars were parked in their compound up to the gate

She opened up about how Wofai Fada's father allowed people to fetch water freely from his compound

Ideba Edu Ele, a lady who claimed to be Wofai Fada's neighbour, has continued to show her support for the actress' union.

Shortly after sharing pictures and videos from Wofai Fada's traditional wedding, Ideba took a swipe at those who argue the comedienne is from 'the trenches.'

Ideba Edu Ele says Wofai Fada is not from a poor family. Photo Credit: @EduEle5

In a tweet on X, Edu noted cars parked in Wofai Fada's family's compound down to the gate.

"That lady is not from a poor family, yet total strangers are referring to her as "Trenches" on the internet.

"The audacity of some of you.

"They had cars parked in their compound down to the gate region.

"We trekked to the nearby market while her mum drove steady.

"Numerous buildings," Edu wrote.

Edu hailed Wofai Fada's dad for his humanitarian and people-oriented investments.

"One thing I appreciate is their richness in community spirit...we all knew how her dad invested in different people within the community.

"Their compound was where we could fetch water for FREE because what will her father do with your money?

"I am extremely proud of her."

Reactions trail Wofai Fada's wedding

@Iam_Damilare07 said:

"Awon weerey gbogbo.....Wofai ni bad aswear."

@Nrs_Idreeserh said:

"It still doesn't negate the fact that the family were "small people" for not having or meeting with the Cole's family before agreeing to give their daughter out.

"That's too low of them."

Wofai Fada shares new wedding video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Wofai Fada had released a new video from her wedding to Taiwo.

Hours after the Coles, Wofia's in-laws released a disclaimer over her wedding to their son Taiwo Cole, the actress has chosen to ignore it as she shared another video from her traditional wedding to her lover without his parents' blessings.

Legit.ng reported on Saturday, May 4, that Wofai unveiled Taiwo Cole as her man and shared photos where she flaunted her engagement ring. In the new video Wofai shared, she and Taiwo looked happy as they rocked traditional outfits.

