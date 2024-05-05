Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has laid his 15-month-old son Kobe to rest

Recall that earlier during the week, the boxer announced the untimely demise of his son, which left people emotional

The boxer has now shared a picture of him and his son as he stated that he came and left like a king

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou recently made headlines after laying his son Kobe to rest.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 37-year-old boxer announced the sudden passing of his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

Many of the Cameroonian boxer's colleagues, like Anthony Joshua, and celebrities like Davido, took to his comment section to console him.

A viral picture showed former UFC champion Kamaru Usman accompanying Ngannou as he laid Kobe to rest.

After the funeral ceremony, the boxer penned a farewell message to his son, which has left people emotional.

Sharing a photo of him and Kobe, Ngannou wrote:

"The rainbow raised yesterday at Kobe’s burial ceremony, he witnessed all the love that you guys have for him. He came like a King and he left as a King."

Davido, others console Francis Ngannou

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

davido:

"I love you brother !!! He will always be with you."

juniorcigano:

"RIP King Kobe. May GOD bring some comfort to your heart Francis."

michaelvenompage:

"sending love and wishing you strength always."

iamnaomiachu:

"Rest in Power, King Kobe."

thebigticket205:

"Sending you love bro."

marquel_martin:

"A reminder that he’s with God looking after his family ️ Forever in your corner bro."

sugarraysefo:

"He’s now one of God’s angels brother, and he’ll always watch over you."

aussiemammoth:

"He has returned to the lost merciful creator Allah almighty. He is a bird of paradise and flying with all the other children whom have died all birds of paradise."

