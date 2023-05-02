Nigerian fast-rising artist Rema brought intense emotions to the timeline as he acknowledged his fans

In a recent interview with Who We Be Talks, the Mavin prodigy discussed how his career has benefited from the support of his fans

Rema noted how his huge fan base back in his home country reckoned with his eccentricity, which made him stay true to the course

Nigerian talented fast-rising act Rema has shown his deeply felt gratitude over the years of his career success.

The Mavin wunderkind was in a recent interview with Who We Be Talks where he expressed how lucky he was to have a huge fan base back home in Nigeria.

The singer, who is currently making history as the most streamed African artist on the international streaming platform Spotify, gave due credit to his loyal music lovers.

Not stopping, the Dumebi breakout star noted that it was because Nigerian youths accepted him that he decided to remain authentic with his fashion and sound.

"I that when I came into the game, not a lot of people understood me or my sound…The youths really helped me gain that confidence because they gave me the view that what I was doing, or I am still doing, was right, and they needed to see something new something fresh.

But yeah, the love from home is beautiful. I can’t do without it," he said.

Watch Rema’s interview below

Social media users react

mamachinasa:

"If there is no u, no music for me...I too like REMA ooooo!!"

2fameigwe:

"Live and direct man.❤️"

akogunherballtd:

"We gat you Rema, we will always support you. "

stanley_richmind:

"More Life Rave Lord ❤️ Ahead Ahead We Pray ."

zrickboy_ofe:

"I understood you....coz you brought a new kind of vibe ❤️"

its_emmablow:

"I love this boy."

lanky:

"Rema some day I will be like you I know that for sure @mavinrecords keep letting the upcoming shine."

