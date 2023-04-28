Nigerian singer Whitemoney explained how he was kicked off an establishment by the gateman

In a recent video, the BBNaija star revealed that despite his fame and money, he was treated like a common man and kicked off the space with his friend

Whitemoney's revelation sparked different reactions on social media, with netizens pointing out something else they noticed

Big Brother Naija star Whitemoney learned the hard way that his money and fame do not amount to anything in some people's eyes.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, the reality star explained that reality dawned on him when a mere gateman kicked him and his friend off an establishment.

Whitemoney shared his experience with a gateman Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney added that the fame and money he recently acquired did nothing for him as power was the only factor that would have saved him, and he didn't have it.

While telling the story, the BBNaija star relieved the moment and burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney's revelation

Some people were, however, more concerned about the reality TV star's micro-blading. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below:

wendy_adamma:

"His microblading no Dey allow me listen to him well."

sandy_coco__:

"You fit don wear that your singlet go the establishment and the establishment cares about their reputation and dress code."

aimurie_bee:

"Between power and money, I no get anyone. Ask another person."

chi_dee_rah:

"Whitemoney zukwanike. Everytime money this, power this.Ah ah.Can’t you make your millions and live a lowkey life?"

tenovertenautos:

"Get money… and buy power with it."

meetemmanueljacob:

"Even if you have power and money, why will you go to where you were not invited ? Cause that could be the only reason why you were bounced from the gate. If I was the boss of the gateman, I would give him a raise for doing his job."

Source: Legit.ng