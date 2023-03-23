Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Whitemoney sparked reactions on social media after he said no woman is out of a man's league as long as he has money

Actress Victoria Inyama dragged the BBN winner, saying he is a reflection of the woman that raised him

Inyama's comment generated mixed reactions, as some people called her out for bringing Whitemoney's mum into the matter

Popular Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has stirred Whitemoney's viral video in another direction with her response to him.

Earlier, the reality star, in a viral video, said that as long as men have money, no woman is out of their league.

Victoria Inyama drags Whitemoney's mum and sisters Photo credit: @whitemoney_@victoriainyama

Source: Instagram

Inyama, in her response on a blog, disclosed that the kind of woman who raised Whitemoney is the reason he is projecting his disgust on other women.

The actress added that she and other women are not like the singer's mum or sisters.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Inyama wrote:

"Including his mother and sisters...when a child is raised by a 'type' of mother, it is only typical he projects his disgust of his mother by generalising all women to be like his mum. but we are not like her."

See the post below:

Watch Whitemoney's viral video below:

Netizens react to Victoria Inyama's reply

wendypeterschere:

"This matter go long, but Wetin concern e mama for this talk?"

kambeaut.y:

"Victoria no bi everything you must talk, it’s ok Abeg , why involve his mother and sister? It’s the same girls that did podcast and said they can’t date a broke guy, . Girls talk theirs , guys talk theirs , why take it personal?"

generallado:

"Man talk something. Women dey drag him Mama."

__ozofu:

"Calling his mom into this is very disrespectful and unnecessary and that shows you are also not trained by a responsible mother who didn't teach you how to respect elders ...Why will someone opinion give you such headache when you know within yourself that you aren't part of the jagons he's spilling ??? Abeg make una try Dey respect people parent abeg."

ucheogbodo:

"Abeg make Unah leave my brother alone ! This his statement isn’t that serious jor! Haba!"

luchi_store1:

"Na him kuku find trouble."

enyi_naya:

"Why insult/drag his mother or sister? Whatever you have to say, direct it to him and stick with him. How low can people really go? It clearly shows you’re not even better than your critic."

BBN Star Doyin blasts Whitemoney

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, caused an online buzz after expressing her displeasure at BBNaija Shine Your Eye winner, Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was embroiled in controversy after he shared a video in which he spoke on how no woman is out of a man’s league.

Reacting to Whitemoney’s statement, Doyin said it was sadly the kind of mentality many men had.

Source: Legit.ng