BBNaija’s Whitemoney recently went live on Instagram to spend time with some of his fans on social media

However, a portion of the live session making the rounds online has got many posing questions about his eyebrows

Netizens were quick to ask the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes winner if had his eyebrows worked upon just like women do

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Whitemoney, doesn’t joke around when it comes to paying extra attention to his looks but it appears a new beauty procedure has puzzled his fans.

The Shine Ya Eyes winner was recently live on Instagram and he talked about the reason he finds it so hard to sleep at night.

Whitemoney made reference to ‘witches and wizards’ while noting that they tend to operate at night and for that reason, he doesn’t sleep in a bid to stay alert.

The reality star added that he prefers sleeping during the daytime since they cannot operate at this period.

Did Whitemoney microblade his eyebrows? Fans ask

A portion of Whitemoney’s session made the rounds online and many couldn’t help but notice the dramatic appearance of his eyebrows.

Read some comments sighted below:

ladyy_portia said:

"Wait is it microblading I’m seeing like this."

christabel_chambs said:

"Are his brows microbladed or it’s just me."

moyo_mel said:

"Did he do micro blading or what? What’s up with the brows."

ladycherub said:

"Why would a man get a micro blading?"

hairlaundrybyola said:

"Shey white money go do Eyebrows ni abi na eye Dey pain me."

quinbelbon said:

"Micro bladed his brows."

chizonye7 said:

"People asking about his eyebrows, is not today thing. When he did it, it was in his instastory early January. Jim Iyke and many others do it. Is not a sin. Free the young man. That doesn't define him. All those asking means you haven't seen his pictures or interviews recently."

