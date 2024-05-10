Brymo has opened up about his music and his beef with some artist in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo

According to him, he is the best singer that people can listen to for two hours as he claimed that no other singer dead or alive falls in that category

He also noted that people are mad at him because he was not ready to submit himself to any godfather in the industry

Controversial singer, Olawale Ashimi, professionally known Brymo has caused a stir on social media about his latest interview.

The singer, who called out Burna Boy last year, granted an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo where he spoke about his music.

According to him, fans can't listen to any other artist dead or alive for two hours except him.

Brymo blows his trumpet.

Source: Instagram

Brymo talks about godfather

In the recording, he gave reasons many people don't like him. The Ara crooner, who apologised for his utterance, stated that a lot of people are mad at him because he has being on his own lane.

He added that he doesn't have a godfather and was not ready to submit to one anytime soon.

Recall that Brymo has been having issues with the three biggest artists in Nigeria. He has made allegations against Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido. He also called them unprintable names.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the video

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by Chude about Brymo. Below are some of their comments:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"This one I go watch."

@kcnwakalor:

"Sometimes the talent is also the curse."

@donalds_bank:

"I read every word with ease. The fluency in your punctuations. The deliberate capitalisation. Aptly written. Thank you."

@kanzei.banye:

"Hmmmm, this one I must watch it."

@trulyoreka:

"Everyone is worth listening to, but lack of patience and understanding will not allow some."

@ohsuprimacy:

"I see a talented man who wants to blow off steam ,talk,yell,cry (maybe) he has his story just like every 1 innit?"

@fabricstall:

"Brymo oh I love his music."

@msjaniee:

"It's okay not to be okay" ,Bryson clearly needs help and we hope he gets it asap."

@starstudded01:

"Dude always thinking he's the only sane person in the world."

@afenitemi:

"Articulate fellow."

@its_gloriaclement:

"He needs help, even with the way he talks you go know."

Brymo slams Portable for offering to help

Legit.ng had reported that Brymo had replied Portable and slammed him for offering to collaborate with him.

Portable had made a video where he said that he used to sample Brymo's song while he was still an upcoming singer. Zazu added that it was hatred that made Brymo not to be in the limelight again.

Responding to the video, Brymo told the singer that he was not available for a collaboration.

He advised him to face the matter that concerns him.

