A Nigerian girl has shared her funny experience after coincidentally wearing the same clothes with her bike man

The surprised girl shared a video showing the moment her bike man arrived in the same kind of shirt she was rocking

Social media users funnily opined that God might be giving her a sign that the bike man would be her future partner

A Nigerian girl left netizens in stitches after showing off her bike man who accidentally rocked the same clothes with her.

A viral video showed her laughing on the road after finding out that she was 'twinning' with her bike man.

Lady accidentally wears same shirt with bike man Photo credit: @iampreetyvicky835/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl rocks same clothes with bike man

In the hilarious video, they both wore the same kind of shirt with exact design and texture in both outfit.

The girl identified on TikTok as @iampreetyvicky835 said her happiness was the fact that her bike man was very neat.

In the video, she covered her face with one hand and captured the bike man arriving at where she stood with the other hand.

She wrote:

“Pov: you coincidentally twinned cloth with a bike man. Aleast he's neat.”

Reactions as lady twins with bike man

The comments section was filled with reactions from Nigerians who dubbed the bike man her destined husband.

Adeola reacted:

“If I climb that bike make I bend.”

MikalL reacted:

“Na lie, na your boyfriend be that.”

Essie reacted:

“Hey girl, don't ask for signs again. He is the one.”

Ramla reacted:

“It's giving Pablo and pablet.”

Chrix Luxury W said:

“Imagine me big boy wey enter estate new with my ride and swag, only to be wearing same shirt with aboki okada for estate gate.. chai e pain me.”

@ifychristabel536 said:

“Nah you husband God have signed it.”

Watch the video below:

