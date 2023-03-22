BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, has shared her displeasure with Shine Your Eye winner, Whitemoney, over his recent statement

Whitemoney recently trended online after a video went viral of him saying that no woman is out of a man’s league as long as he has money

Fellow BBN star, Doyin, reacted to the viral video by saying Whitemoney’s statement is the same mentality a lot of men have and it is sad

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, caused an online buzz after expressing her displeasure at BBNaija Shine Your Eye winner, Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was embroiled in controversy after he shared a video of where he spoke on how no woman is out of a man’s league.

According to him, all the man needs to do is to make money and he will determine the kind of game the lady will decide to play with him.

Fans react as BBNaija's Doyin blasts Whitemoney. Photos: @whitemoney_, @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, no woman is out of your league bro. Just make money and create your own games, they gon’ play.”

Whitemoney’s video went viral and raised interesting reactions from netizens including fellow BBN star, Doyin Davids.

Doyin made her displeasure at Whitemoney’s statement known and added that it was sadly the kind of mentality many men had.

According to her, it is not always about the money and some women will always be out of the league of some men if their values, orientation and leadership skills are poor.

See Whitemoney’s video and Doyin’s comment below:

Netizens react as Doyin expresses displeasure at Whitemoney’s statement

Mick_ao:

“Only men would actually truly understand what he meant. Not surprised our sweet women are arguing it with their forehead ❤️.’

_cici_nita:

“How many girls go even gree for white money? It’s not all girls that’s attractive to Caro white agents tho.”

adesope_shopsydoo:

“No matter how much u make , women that will never find u attractive exists .being successful just reduces those numbers.”

miss_bsmithe:

“Doyin is a very sensible person.”

chyddo:

“But Doyin said no woman would reject millions to be knacked. She said it in a podcast. So it’s the norm according to her. So how come it’s not about money now? Y’all confuse yourselves every two eke market days.”

nnenna_blinks_:

“That is why they label all women as Ash-awo. Because they think money revolves around everything. Love that is supposed to be given freely to you, you buy it instead. My dear if you use money buy love, you go pay forever.”

__wendyrose:

“Na hungry woman Dey tolerate any man as long as he has money.”

db_naturals_:

“She said what she said ‼️‼️‼️ It’s why a lot of men have “just money” to bring to the table.”

Whitemoney prays for music feature with Akon

Nigerian reality TV star White Money took netizens unaware as he recently revealed his utmost heart desire for his burgeoning music career.

The Big Brother Naija winner expressed his feelings towards Senegalese international act Akon.

In a viral video, White Money was seen vibing to Akon’s Look in my Eye when the urge overtook him to make his heart's desire about the African legend known.

Source: Legit.ng