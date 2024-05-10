JUST IN: Tinubu's Govt Discloses When Remarkable Lagos Kano Rail Line Will Be Ready For Operations
- The Nigerian government has announced that the Lagos-Kano rail line is set to begin freight operations in June 2024
- This revelation came to light during the visit of the minister of transportation, Saidu Alkali, to the project site in Kano state
- The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation disclosed where the Lagos-Kano rail line has been linked up to
Kano, Kano state - Saidu Alkali, the minister of transportation, has said freight services on the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge project will commence in June 2024.
As the Voice of Nigeria reported, Alkali inspected the Kano-Maradi rail corridor on Thursday, May 9.
This is even as the contractor handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), announced that the rail line has been linked up to Zawaciki Dala Dry Port in the commercial city of Kano, Leadership newspaper noted.
Speaking on the imminent commencement of freight operations, minister Alkali stated that it would preserve the lifespan of Nigeria’s highways as well as save more Nigerians from dying in auto accidents.
His words:
“This is the second leg of my inspection since I took over as the minister of transportation and the essence of the inspection is to see by myself with a team from the ministry of transportation and engineers from the railway corporation and the consultant and the contractors, so that we ensure compliance in term of time."
FG gets $1.3bn boost for rail project
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ministry of transportation secured $1.3 billion to finish the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi rail project.
This funding marks a significant advancement in completing this vital infrastructure, enhancing the socio-economic bonds between Nigeria and Niger.
The FG revealed that 85 per cent of the funds will be provided by CCECC, with the Nigerian government contributing the remaining 15 per cent.
