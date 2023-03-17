Nigerian star singer Adekunle Gold brought some splendor to the timeline as he marked his mother’s birthday in grandly

Nigerian Afropop King Adekunle brought some beauty and affection to the timeline as he celebrated his beloved mother’s 60th birthday.

The High singer was all smiles and joy at the party hosted for his mother when he handed her a certificate indicating that she was a latest new house owner.

Adekunle Gold marks Mum's birthday Credit: @adekunlegold, @kiekie

Source: Instagram

AG Baby, as he is affectionately known, gave his mother a box that was exquisitely decorated and ribbon-tied.

She discovered the house documents inside the box, listing her as the owner.

His mother lifted the paper so everyone at the gathering could see it, which made her very happy.

See the video below

Social media users react

ajebukolanancy:

"May all mothers reap the fruit of their labour. "

___araoluwa___:

"May all mothers reap the fruit of their Labour ijn To my amazing mum I owe you a mansion too my Queen."

orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"You didn't accidentally read this, May GOD open a new door of blessing for you. I would appreciate to be followed by you "

kay_cashman:

"Just one day I’m replicate this move.. @adekunlegold @symplysimi you guys are the top celebrity with the right credibility.. and we looking up to you.❤️❤️"

monisolah1011:

"Long Life and Prosperity ma."

Source: Legit.ng