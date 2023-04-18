A 12-month-old baby, Jason Oluwatosin Adekunle, is in serious need of every help he can get as there is a hole in his heart

The boy's mother, Shola, said his heart condition had affected both his growth and other areas of his wellbeing

Shola painfully narrated how she and her husband have to carefully feed him so he does not vomit his food

A Nigerian mother, Shola Adekunle, has in an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng shared her son's medical reports that showed that her 12-month-old son has a hole in the heart.

She said the hole was diagnosed when the baby was just five months. As a result of his heart condition, Jason finds it very difficult to breathe.

Jason's mother said he cannot play well due to his condition.

Source: Original

We have to feed Jason carefully

Shola added that the kid constantly sweats profusely. The hole in the heart, which has a primary effect called "pulmonary hypertension," has slowed down the baby's development, making him way younger than his age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman said for the kid to be okay, the family needs about N17m to carry out Jason's open surgery in the UK. When she was asked how the family has been coping in taking care of him and working to make ends meet, she said:

"One of us has to be at home at all time, as his feeding is 2hrs interval, and you can spend 30mins on it cos we have to give him slowly so he doesn't get choked and vomit, his sense is matured to wanting to do physical activities but his inability to do it gets him very angry and he starts crying so we always carry him..."

Jason needs N17m for surgery

The woman added that Jason barely gets six hours of sleep in a day as he is restless most times. His condition has also affected his parents. They also do not sleep well.

Donations can be made to:

Account Name: Adekinle Oluwatosin

0782865247

Physically-challenged man begs Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in the year 2020, Muhammed Lawal, an indigen of Bida, Niger state, became seriously sick. Lawal started moving from one hospital to another, looking for help and trying to get back on his feet.

The young man disclosed that his parents have also given him all the necessary support that is required of them, but it seems they have become overwhelmed by Lawal's incessant crisis and frequent trips to the hospital. He begged Elon for help.

58-year-old tiler asks for help

In other news, the story of a 58-year-old woman, Rose Nwokocha, went viral online when a man with the Twitter handle @KingErefitei re-shared pictures of her online.

Rose works as a tiler to support her four kids. Despite her skill, the woman has been having great difficulty in getting a job as prospective clients always complain about her old age. She is seeking help to start selling cooking gas.

Source: Legit.ng