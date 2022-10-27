Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz, clocked 32 on October 27, 2022, and his mother went all out to celebrate him

In a sweet video posted online, the music star’s mum was heard praying for him to have a good Christian wife and no baby mama

She also surprised him with ‘paranran’, gifts, drummers, a praise singer and more and fans gushed over the viral videos

Nigerian rapper, Falz, no doubt had an unforgettable 32nd birthday seeing as his mother threw him a big surprise.

The music star clocked the new age on October 27, 2022, and his mum took great steps to make it a memorable one.

In one video posted on the singer’s page, his mum was heard praying for him and she asked God to bless him with a good Christian wife and no baby mama.

Rapper Falz's mother surprises him on 32nd birthday. Photos: @falzthebahdguy

See the funny video below:

In other snaps posted on the rapper’s Instagram stories, Falz was seen dancing happily as his mother hired a surprise company to celebrate with him.

She hired trumpet players aka ‘paranran’, drummers and even a traditional praise singer as they hailed her son on his 32nd birthday.

See some snaps from the memorable event below:

Netizens react as Falz’s mother throws big surprise for him on his birthday

The sweet videos soon made the rounds on social media and left many fans gushing. Read some of their comments below:

adebankeee:

"A good wife, no baby mama ."

sol.simple:

"A good wife for a bhad guy…Amen "

afelumodamilola:

"Falz the bahd guy who is an extremely good man and perfect gentleman. We are super proud to have you in this generation. Thank you for lending your voice always and for always speaking up for the masses even if it meant standing alone. I love to see Mummy Falz on this space, she's so beautiful and young at heart, she's a yummy mummy to the core with a very contagious positive vibes. Well done, Mama, I really enjoyed the fun time on your story today. There's never a dull moment with you and the team."

deespalaceofbeauty:

"Happy birthday Omo Falana,The brave and The Great bad guy.Keep winning."

