Nigerian singer Rema has sparked reactions with a statement regarding how he spent the first million he earned as a teenager

The Calm Down crooner revealed in a post that he handed the entire large sum to his mum, having made it at 17

Different reactions have followed Rema's revelation, and an old video of him with trending footballer Hakimi has surfaced

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor has been tagged a mummy's boy by some netizens after he revealed how he spent the first N1m he made in his life.

In a post sighted online, the singer revealed that he made the money at the tender age of 17 and handed everything over to his mum.

Video of Rema with footballer Hakimi surfaces

Source: Instagram

However, what has made the revelation a big deal on social media is that a throwback video of Rema with footballer Achraf Hakimi has surfaced.

Reports made the rounds that the PSG footballer’s ex-wife asked for 50% of his wealth upon divorce but was told that he had nothing because everything was in his mother’s name.

Reactions to the post

official_richimayo:

"Mummy’s bois association."

lone_wolfel:

"Yes oh, he tell am too say school na scam "

noble_aly:

"At 17, he did the right thing. A teenager y’all "

jaypee.ex:

"Taking lessons from the right source "

almighty_currency__001:

"Rema don go collect advice."

ojerehighstar3:

"Rema wan seek advice from the right source "

iam.sesan:

"Because he was underage na why."

natureb0y__:

"Fit be rema sef give the guy advice."

iamkingdinero3:

"We Dey wait the song when e wan drop "

onlyone_tata_:

"Rema did the right thing at 17. At 17, my child should hand all his/her money to the father or me."

Oyinbo crowd goes wild as Omah Lay performs with bra on stage

Nigerian singer Omah Lay during a performance on stage, decided to appear differently.

The singer jumped around energetically, singing his hit song Soso in a purple bra, a gift probably from an over-enthusiastic female fan.

The huge crowd matched Omah Lay's energy as they sang along and danced, with most of them holding up their phones in the air to capture the moment.

