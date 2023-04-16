Nigerian talented Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, revealed when he earned his first million naira

The Dumebi breakout star further disclosed that he gave his first million to his mother and stated reasons why he did so

Rema also described his ability to support his family and provide others opportunities as his greatest accomplishment

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, has disclosed that he earned his first million naira at 17.

The Dumebi breakout star revealed it in a recent interview with Z100 New York.

Pictures of Afrobeats hotshot Rema Credit: @heisremanews

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he handed all the money to his mother.

He said, "The person who I knew needed it more was my mum. So, I handed everything I had made to her. I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I couldn’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first.

Passing all of that to her, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million [naira] at 17, but I made more than a million. But it’s cool to be in that stage to be able to provide [for your family."

The 24-year-old singer described his greatest accomplishment as his ability to support his family and provide others with opportunities.

Internet users react

Source: Legit.ng