Popular Nigerian Fuji artiste, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1), clocked 65 on March 3 to the joy of fans

A big party was thrown in honour of the legendary singer and his 101-year-old mother was in attendance

A video of KWAM 1 with his mother as she arrived at the party has made the rounds online and fans have reacted to the sweet display

Legendary Fuji musician, KWAM 1, clocked 65 on March 3, 2022, and he marked the new age in style.

To celebrate the special occasion, a big party was organised in honour of the Fuji maestro and videos from the event have made the rounds online.

KWAM 1 was surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers on his big day including his 101-year-old mother.

Singer KWAM 1's 101-year-old mother attends his 65th birthday party. Photos: @goldmynetv

In a video going viral from the event, Wasiu was seen walking with his mother as she arrived at the party.

They were surrounded by bodyguards and other onlookers as the music star slowly led his mother into the venue.

As KWAM 1 walked with his mother, praise singers started to eulogise them just before the drummers present did their thing.

Some other group of women also gathered to sing words of prayers for Wasiu’s mother as they asked God to continue to bless her.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The video of Wasiu with his mother on his birthday went viral and internet users reacted to it.

Read some of their comments below:

KWAM 1's new wife Emmanuela surprises him on birthday

KWAM 1's new woman, Emmanuella has gone over and out to make his 65th birthday a special one for him.

Despite the fact that she had teamed up with his grown-up kids, family members and friends to sing for him, she also planned a surprise.

In a post shared on Instagram by the company that handled the surprise, KWAM 1 and his beautiful wife were seen in front of an instrumental cake signifying his career.

Apart from that, the singer also got a customized Yoruba talking drum which bore his title, Mayegun of Yoruba land.

There were also professional chanters on ground who sang his praises and eulogized him, a scene the Fuji king soaked in.

