Nigerian singer Davido’s reemergence has brought other sides fans didn’t know of into the limelight

The Stand Strong crooner recently mentioned his plans to change his wardrobe for his upcoming album tour

In a podcast interview, Davido revealed how he looks forward to wearing more African attire designed back home

Davido’s comeback into the scene appears to be taking different turns on the singer, as fans will get to see novel inclinations of him henceforth.

The Afrobeats star, in a podcast interview, revealed his plans to change his wardrobe for his next tour.

Pictures of Davido Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, he looks forward to wearing more African designers on his next album tour.

"I am going to be wearing a lot of African designers on my next tour. There are some amazing dope stuff people are making for me back home," he said.

Watch Davido speak on wearing African designers below

Fans blast man who asked Davido why he did not sing about late son at press conference

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently trended online after he held a press conference and someone asked him about his son, Ifeanyi’s death.

In a video making the rounds online, the man was given a chance to ask Davido a question and he proceeded to ask about Davido’s Timeless album.

According to him, people felt that Timeless had more of a party vibe and people expected it to have some soul to it considering that he recently lost his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

Davido says his name has opened doors for his family

Nigerian singer Davido has just as much influence as his billionaire father, and in an interview, the DMW boss touched on the subject.

The singer revealed that just his name, Davido, had opened many doors for his family, which his father's money could not open.

According to him, money isn't everything in life. Davido added that his family enjoys the benefits of his name even though they had no idea he would blow to become such a huge superstar.

Davido storms Obi Cubana's birthday party

Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, caused a buzz online after members of his staff gave him a surprise birthday package.

Unknown to him, his staff members also had something planned for him and surprised him with a celebration a few days after his big day.

Obi Cubana also posted another video showing top Nigerian singer, Davido, at his birthday party. In the clip, the Timeless crooner was seen dancing and having a good time with the celebrant in the packed venue.

Source: Legit.ng