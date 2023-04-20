Marriage is a huge achievement; to many people, it brings peace of mind and unending affection.

For others, however, despite the love, attention, and affection, it has been their biggest source of controversy on and off social media.

For some Nigerian celebrities, getting married to another woman's husband is why they are in every bad book.

Others earned a spot on the controversy table because they chose to flaunt their marriage, go with a younger man, or settle for a faceless individual.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebs with the most controversial and talked about marriages.

1 Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

In January 2022, Mercy Aigbe finally unveiled her husband, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz, a man previously married with four kids.

It has been over a year, and anytime the actress shared a loved-up photo or video with her man, it is always greeted with mixed feelings.

Mercy has however found a way to enjoy her marriage despite the criticism, and constant bashing online.

2. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

In April 2022, Yul Edochie shocked Nigerians as well as his wife of over ten years, May, with the announcement of another child with actress Judy Austin.

It has been about a year, and not a day has gone by, that both parties haven't been dragged for their sins, even on mundane posts.

This took a turn for the worse with the tragic loss of Yul's first son, and Nigerians blamed him and Judy for the sad event.

3. Anita Joseph and MC Fish

Since the actress and her husband got married, according to them, there have been people waiting for them to split up.

The couple does not shy away from showing off their love on social media at every opportunity, one major reason some people think their marriage isn't exactly happy.

Anita takes time every now and then to reiterate that she and her man will keep waxing stronger in the faces of the stories about their love.

4. Toyin Lawani and Dee Unknown

The celebrity fashion designer, Tiannah, threw a lavish black-themed wedding with her unconventional masked husband, Dee Unknown.

At the early stage of their marriage, there were rumours that Tiannah's hubby left his family somewhere else to work with her and eventually married her.

Since then, with the arrival of their first child and Tiannah's third, the conversation has moved to curiosity as Dee Unknown goes about with a mask on.

5. KWAM 1 and Emmanuella

In 2021, the Fuji maestro announced that he had taken a new wife, a younger woman, despite how many wives and kids he has in his harem.

Controversies started flying with allegations of the singer's wife slipping him during an argument.

Just recently, KWAM 1 embarrassed his wife at the surprise birthday thrown for him by refusing to kiss her when she made a move.

