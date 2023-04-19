Top Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma, are in the news following rumours about them online

Fans pointed fingers at the celebrity couple after an anonymous blog claimed a popular singer would soon welcome another child with one of his baby mamas

The news spread like wildfire on social media, and Chioma started to trend as netizens reacted to the rumours

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma are now trending on social media after rumours made the rounds that the music star was expecting another child after cheating.

It all started when the popular, controversial anonymous blog, Gistlover, shared posts, dropping hints about a particular celebrity who was expecting another child from his baby mama.

According to Gistlover, a certain famous musician with a huge fanbase who recently got married is expecting a second child with one of his baby mamas in Atlanta.

Social media buzzes over rumour of Davido expecting another child from baby mama. Photos: @thechefchi

According to the report, the matter was so messy that the singer’s father was very annoyed at his son for doing something like that. It was disclosed that the unnamed singer’s wife also moved out of the house but later returned after many pleas from both families.

The post also claimed that the unnamed singer dedicated a song to the incident and that all was far from well between the celebrity couple.

Fans point fingers at Davido and Chioma as rumours spread

Shortly after Gistlover’s post was shared, a number of netizens reacted by making guesses about the celebrities involved. Many of them pointed fingers at Davido and Chioma, and they started to trend on social media.

temilolasobola:

“The unavailable in the caption has given the answer out already.”

_chinweeh:

“I’ll always say this “Davido doesn’t love Chioma, he is only with her because she tolerates his irresponsible excesses.”

dreamsuitesolutions:

“Why now? When we thought you both were helping each other to heal. This is not nice at all. That girl has seen shege in his hands. God help them.”

everyone.loves.gracie:

“Davido’s marriage to Chioma was a consolation for the incident that happened. Cause Davido had all the time for that marriage but kept procrastinating. A man who loves you won’t be embarrassing you like this . Davido is the 2face of our time. Chioma & Ann are good examples of Patience is a virtue.”

thelmatreasures:

“Chai E pain me.”

talktogold:

“Nawa oooo .. God go kuku help us.”

Originaldemmy:

“Hope say no be oriade baba imade.”

Akinsola Akin tweeted:

