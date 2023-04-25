Nigerian international singer Davido put the country’s creative industry on the map once more with his participation at the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit

The 30 Billion Gang principal was on the conference panel, where he spoke to the chief content officer of Forbes on the enigma of Afrobeats

The video of Davido in an executive chat with Forbes brought some level of pride to his countrymen about his impact

Nigerian global star Davico recently added more shoulder pads to the egos of his fellow countrymen as he had a chat with the Chief Content Officer (CCO) of Forbes, Randall Lane.

The singer, who is currently in Botswana for the Forbes 30 under 30 summit, was captured during an interview where he spoke insightfully on the growth and business of Afrobeats.

Davido speaks to Randall Lane at 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 Credit: @forbes, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, the music business has grown dynamic, and anyone can become a superstar with the help of digital music platforms.

According to the 30BG crooner, they can make a song in their bedroom and upload it on streaming platforms, and the story changes.

"Now music is not only about auditory pleasure, now we always try to find creative angles to it so that it moves seamlessly with the social trend," he said.

Watch his interview below

Fans react to Davido's chat with Forbes CCO

Topboitgold_:

"Godfather."

@Bhadman77620755:

"The Greatest."

@Cruzdmw_20:

"The Biggest."

@lifeofolaa:

"I’m in love with Forbes already."

Botswana president shouts excitedly as he welcomes Davido to the country

Nigerian singer Davido is loved both at home and abroad, and sometimes, even distinguished dignitaries lose their cool upon meeting him.

The singer, on April 24, attended the Forbes Under 30 summit in Botswana, and he met with the country's president.

This was after his energetic Timeless concert in Lagos on April 23. In a video shared on his Instagram story channel, Mokgweetsi Masisi shouted Davido's name and laughed with joy as he sighted the singer.

