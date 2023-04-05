Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka Kwam 1, has been trending online after he announced the title of his latest project

Kwam 1 revealed that his new album, which would be released on April 22, 2023, would share the same title as that of Davido's new album, Timeless

The Fuji musician's announcement has been hit by fierce criticism and dragging by fans of Davido who accused him of plagiarism and copyright infringement

Internationally renowned veteran Nigerian Fuji artist King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better known as Kwam 1, recently trended online after he announced the title of his upcoming album titled Timeless.

K1 de Ultimate has been accused of copying Davido's album title and intends to use the Afrobeat singer's current popularity to promote his upcoming 10-track studio project.

Nigerians react K1 de Ultimate announces the title of his upcoming album, Timeless which shares the same name as Davido's latest project. Photo credit: @davido/@goldmyne/@k1deultimate

Davido recently returned to the music scene after a seven-month hiatus with a new album 'Timeless' released on March 31, 2023.

Sharing the same title with Davido's album wasn't the only criticism Kwam 1's announcement endured; the title also carried the logo of the Nigerian President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's broken shackles.

See Kwam 1's album announcement below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the new album announcement by Kwam 1

@papilon101:

"Agbaya wan use Davido album title promote him album after dem go say wetin old man wey sit down Dey see small pikin wey climb tree no fit see am !"

@auto_lab000:

" Agbado’s and plagiarism."

@__tncg:

"Na when K1 die nigeria go settle."

@mirah_033

"Fuji Timeless or Timeless Fuji ."

@2dardy:

"K1,first called d name of his new album Timeless sometimes last yr b4 Davido,na there Davido got his album title from."

@xbuttieboyx:

"Which one con be the original Timeless like this. Battle of who trademark first now."

@mrlilgaga:

"Smart business move. World exposure."

@boluloves:

"We are here for the living legend !!! Good times."

@adekunleosinbodu:

"The king of fuji himself ... bring it on, we're ready."

@ola_dorc:

"Who dey stream this kind person song, I couldn't believe people will stream it ,I tot na cassette this type of people/song dey sell,I don't even know or understand them ,no be yellow bus dey okay his music."

"Kwam 1 didn't copy Davido" - Kwam 1 close associate slams new album claims

After seeing the reactions online, Legit.ng reached out to a couple of persons close to K1 de Ultimate to clarify the new album title. Tajudeen is a massive fan of Kwam 1 and slammed the allegations as unfounded that the new album was already in the works since 2021.

Tajudeen said;

"Youths of today have a serious problem. Timeless K1 had announced since 2021 and held for a reason. Na wa ooo. These small boys of today want to turn to problems online again. Oga ooo."

A former troupe member of K1 de Ultimate, Mz Olori, also shared the same information noting that the album title by K1 had been announced in 2021 but the project was put on hold for some reasons that were made public at the time.

"The album was delayed since 2021. He didn't copy Davido, instead, he could even claim that David was the one that copied him."

Source: Legit.ng