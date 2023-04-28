Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, will officially take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29 and become the next Nigerian president.

Assessing his campaigns and political activities in the past few days, the president-elect may shock Nigerians on his inauguration day with some executive orders in order for him to hit the ground running.

The possible executive orders are listed below:

Removal of the fuel subsidy

One thing that Tinubu may start his administration with is the removal of the fuel subsidy. Being an economic expert himself, the president-elect, during his campaign, vowed to remove the fuel subsidy, no matter how long Nigerians protested against it.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, during his media campaign against the naira redesign policy that shrink Nigeria's economy a few weeks before the election, said it was not in APC's manifesto agenda to continue with the fuel subsidy regime.

Declaring a state of emergency on power

Ensuring stable electricity in Nigeria was one of the things Tinubu vehemently talked about during his campaigns in the 2023 election, and had promised to ensure that he makes this work, the president-elect may declare a state of emergency on electricity and stop the estimated bill.

An estimated bill is a long-time electricity payment system practice in which the distribution companies (DisCos) do the billing of subscribers without the aid of the meter, either postpaid or prepaid. This usually leads to over-charging of consumers and has been described as a corrupt practice system.

President Buhari, in getting to office in 2015, made a move to stop this system by directing that all Nigerians should get prepaid meters, but only a few were giving, while others were asked to pay. Unfortunately, those who are willing to pay do not always have access to it as soon as possible.

Declaring Oyetola as chief of staff

Another thing Tinubu may do on his inauguration day is to declare his chief of staff and make a few appointments on his inauguration day.

The position of the chief of staff has been debated to be between Babatunde Fashola, a minister of works and housing, who earlier served as chief of staff to Tinubu when he was the Governor of Lagos and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, Tinubu may declare Gboyega Oyetola, a former governor of Osun state who could not secure his second term victory during the 2022 election in the state, as his chief of staff.

This is due to the fact that Tinubu and Oyetola are said to be cousins. Tinubu and Oyetola's mothers were said to be from the same father. This family bond could influence Tinubu's decision to declare him as his chief of staff on his inauguration day.

