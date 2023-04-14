Veteran musician Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate, recently showed why he is regarded as the big brother within the Fuji music industry space

A video shared online by show promoter Esho revealed that Kwam1 gifted his colleague Alabi Pasuma six cows as he prepared for his mother's burial, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat

Fans reacted to the report saying six cows are too small and won't be enough for the burial because of the crowd that would attend the ceremony

Fuji music grandmaster, Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate/Kwam1, has got people talking as he sparks a cow-counting competition ahead of his colleague Alabi Pasuma's mum burial ceremony.

Popular Fuji music promoter and artist manager Esho Promotion revealed in a clip shared on his page that Kwam1 got his younger colleague Pasuma emotional when a truck filled with cattle arrived at his estate.

Reactions trail video as Kwam 1 gifts Pasuma 6 cows for his mother's eight days Firdau prayers.

Source: Instagram

According to Esho, K1 gifted Oga Nla six cows as he prepared for his mother's burial, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, who passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Fans have reacted to the act of benevolence, hailing Kwam1, saying it is an Arabambi family something.

See videos of the cows K1 gifted Pasuma below:

See the reactions the clip stirred online

@akintoll_ibikunle:

"More blessings and long life to K1 for this great gift to his godson❤️❤."

@delarryo:

"Meat still won't be enough catererrrrrr."

@jenglo_junior:

"Mayegun of Yorubaland . You have done well."

@mopethriftstore:

"Oppor oo oga na master."

@kaasop2017:

"K1, should give 10 or 15, six small now."

@ejiro.umukoro:

"No be small thing oh Nice one."

@iamkaylawson:

"What's all this show off bcos of wetin, abeg when Jesus died na wetin happen for the burial ooooo, how many cow dem kill."

@otunbamartins:

"This is lovely for K1. But it won't be enough."

