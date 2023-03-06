A video from musician KWAM1’s recent surprise birthday party has sparked mixed reactions from many in the online community

The fuji maestro’s beautiful wife, Emmanuella, tried to give him a kiss in front of family and friends but he wasn’t having any of that

Social media had mixed reactions to the video with some suggesting that KWAM1 is simply not a fan of public displays of affection

Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) is currently trending on social media following a video from his birthday party that made it online.

Midway into the surprise party, his beautiful wife Emmanuella gave a vote of thanks and appreciated everyone who showed up despite the short notice.

KWAM1 refuses kiss from wife Emmanuela in public. Photo: @emmanuellaeversmiling

Source: Instagram

After her words, Emmanuella approached her husband and tried to give him a romantic kiss in the full glare of family and friends present at the party.

However, the fuji maestro was caught off guard and didn’t allow his wife to enjoy the pleasure of getting her public display of affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

KWAM1 protested Emmanuella’s effort and she eventually let go as others in the party watched the moment play out.

Watch video below:

Netizens come for KWAM 1

vivians_diary said:

“A smart man would have just pecked her on the cheek so she doesn't feel embarrassed. Learn how to show affection please. Let's stop making excuses for adults.”

taitirat said:

“There are things you tolerate in public to avoid humiliating or embarrassing your spouse..”

mhis_nessa said:

“You don't have to force things like this when u're with the right spouse/partner.. They should want to always do PDA with u any day, anytime, anywhere.. She deserves better..”

iamgraceoladipo said:

“Exactly What My Hubby Can Do... Know Your Man, Some Men Do Not Fancy PDA... Know this and know peace.”

lamaradet_ said:

“He will apologize for almost 2 years for this simple act.Very dangerous. Even if you no want just do am.”

gleeoflife 17 said:

“He might simply be avoiding her kiss cos of her lipstick & my hubby does that a lot too.”

9ice meets MC Oluomo at KWAM1’s surprise birthday party

Legit.ng reported that fuji maestro KWAM 1 celebrated his 66th birthday on Friday, March 3, and it came with a surprise party organized by his wife Emmanuella.

The party was studded by prominent figures in the country as the likes of 9ice, MC Oluomo, Dayo Amusa were all spotted at the party.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to a video of singer 9ice and MC Olumo discussing at the party, as many gave different speculation.

Source: Legit.ng