It is a common saying that human beings are social animals and this means that where many people are gathered, there is bound to be agreements and disagreements.

This is not any different in the Nigerian entertainment industry despite there being celebrities involved. In fact their celebrity status seems to shine a big spotlight on friendships as well as fallouts.

Over the years, fans have witnessed beautiful celebrity friendships as well as celebrity beefs on social media.

Top Nigerian celebrity beefs that trended. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @aycomedian, @basketmouth, @funkejenifaakindele

Today, Legit.ng will be choosing ‘vawulence’ and focusing on heated celebrity fights that trended on social media.

1. Bobrisky and James Brown’s tussle for higher status:

It is no news that Bobrisky has been one Nigerian crossdresser who had social media in a chokehold for a long time. However, his position seemed to be threatened after his junior colleague, James Brown, started to also get attention and love from people. This led to Bob allegedly threatening to beat up James Brown aka the Duchess of ‘Africow’. As expected, James took to social media to speak on the threats he had been getting from Bobrisky aka Mommy of Lagos and it led to social media users taking sides with many of them bashing Bob for trying to bully his junior colleague. According to them, there’s enough space in the sky for every bird to fly.

2. Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh end their years long friendship

Another celebrity beef that made headlines on several occasions was the one between Bobrisky and actress Tonto Dikeh. These two socialites started out as very close friends with many fans even envying their bond. However, some others noted that the friendship between them would not last owing to their personalities and that seemed to happen five years after their friendship kicked off. Bob seemed to be spoiling for a public fight and kept dropping hot takes on controversies concerning Tonto but the actress continued to ignore him, but not for long. When she eventually responded, Bob used the opportunity to air her dirty linen in public and claimed she owed him millions of naira among other things.

3. Bobrisky and Papaya fight dirty:

Bobrisky seems to be a reoccurring name when it comes to celebrity beefs and one cannot help but wonder why. The crossdresser and social media influencer, Papaya Ex, made headlines in 2022 when they both almost got physical at an event. This came after weeks of them throwing shades at each other online. Bobrisky’s junior colleague, James Brown, also made sure to fuel the situation with his side comments and social media posts.

4. Basketmouth and AY Makun:

While male celebrities seem to fall out less often than their female counterparts, the years-long rift between ace comedians, Basketmouth and AY Makun, became a topic on social media after they both granted interviews to speak on their issues. According to AY, he used to do some shows for Basketmouth as far back as 2006 and his senior colleague owed him N30k at a point which led to some back and forths. Basket on the other hand noted that he and AY were never friends and he only put him on a gig based on a recommendation from comedy veteran, Ali Baba.

5. Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin get messy:

This was perhaps one of the most messy Nollywood beef that rocked the social media space. Lizzy Anjorin dragged Toyin Abraham and called her unprintable names. According to her, the actress’ fan had insulted her and she was sure her colleague was behind it. This led to a prolonged issue with Toyin continuously maintaining her innocence in the matter despite Lizzy heaping massive curses on her. However, they eventually settled their fight when an investigation was made and Lizzy apologised.

6. Olamide and Don Jazzy and the drama at the Headies:

Unknown to the organisers of the Headies Awards, 2015 would be a time that will go down in history as their most memorable event. However, it was memorable for the wrong reasons. Social media no doubt caught fire after YBNL boss, Olamide, took to the Headies stage to drag the show organisers and Don Jazzy’s Mavins after Reekado Banks won the Next Rated Award over Lil Kesh.

7. Tiwa Savage tells Seyi Shay to keep the same energy in person:

What appeared to be two unproblematic queens maintaining their lanes soon became a full blown hot topic on social media after Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay met each other at a salon and the latter went over to greet the self-styled Number one African Bad Girl. However, Tiwa was not having it and she called out her colleague who had allegedly shaded her in a song. Interestingly, the video of the whole showdown went viral on social media.

8. Things get heated between Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele:

Fans were unaware of the beef between these two Nollywood actresses until Iyabo Ojo took to social media to claim Funke had sponsored a post that heavily bashed Toyin Abraham’s new movie at the time, The Ghost and The Tout. However, both movie stars seemed to settle at the AMVCA 2022.

Bobrisky reveals he regrets falling out with Tonto Dikeh

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky was recently a guest on Toke Makinwa's podcast show, Tokemoments, and he revealed some things about his previous relationships.

Bobrisky, during the podcast, revealed that of all the friendships and public falling out he has had, the one he regrets the most is the one with Tonto Dikeh.

The crossdresser shared on the podcast that he misses actress-turned-politician Tonto and still appreciates her for everything she did for him.

