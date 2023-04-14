Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has sparked reactions online with some revelations he recently made about his ex-friend, Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky was recently on Toke Makinwa's Tokemoments, where he revealed that the one person he regrets having a public fallout with was his sister Tonto Dikeh

He also shared why they both fell out and are yet to mend things back, noting that he and Tonto are two very hot-tempered people who get angry easily

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky was recently a guest on Toke Makinwa's podcast show, Tokemoments, and he revealed some things about his previous relationships.

Bobrisky, during the podcast, revealed that of all the friendships and public falling out he has endured, the one he regrets the most is that of himself and Tonto Dikeh.

Reactions as Bobrisky reveals that the one person he misses the most of all the people he fought with is Tonto Dikeh. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser shared on the podcast that he misses Tonto Dikeh and still appreciates her for everything she did for him.

Bob further shared that even before becoming famous, Tonto was the only person there for him and that their five years friendship still holds a special place in her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why we haven't reconciled

During the chat, Toke Makinwa asked Bobrisky, "If you still miss Tonto Dikeh so much, why haven't you contacted her and tried to resolve things?

Bob noted that he and Tonto were too hot-tempered people and that the only reason their friendship lasted up to five years back in the day was that he had to be patient between them.

He noted that their friendship structure would have to change to resolve things between them.

Watch Bobrisky's interview where he talked about Tonto Dikeh:

See how Nigerians reacted to Bobrisky's clip talking about his friendship with Tonto Dikeh

@peace_elims:

"Big ups to Toke for keeping a straight face throughout the interview. Bob sef try. They/she/him has improved. The “r” go get better. Na small small."

@ushersinnigeria:

"Celebrity starter pack: Fight with your closest colleague or friend or whatever, create commotion online and then talk about it for the rest of your life."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"He/Them don see say friendship scarce, he run go do podcast go change mouth! I trust Tonto not to fall for this sha! So far say Baba still dey confused about his gender, he can never stay true to himself or anyone around him!"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Tonto, remember Bob said you use to weewee for bed? Say you dey smoke Igbo? Don't listen to him o! I don’t like peace, I want problem always."

@meetemmanueljacob:

"Bobrisky and calm in one sentence? I don’t think so. If you were actually a calm person, things wouldn’t have escalated. I’m glad Bob still remembers all the good Tonto did for him."

@iamnaniboi:

"Lol. Bob has the heart of kids. He no dey too take things to heart..."

@iamzaazzi:

"That’s true ooo, Tonto and Bobrisky were besties at some point, I don forget lol."

@mansoor_zeey:

"How was Toke able to live through it without bursting out laughing?"

@geminiduty:

"Can’t wait to see the savage responds that Tonto will have for shim. That lady no send anybody oo."

@bimbola_babs:

"I have not seen a great use of ‘r’ as much as Bob risky does. Every word is pronounced with r- outfrit famrous etc."

Bobrisky Is so obsessed with me, I feel dirty whenever I drag him online - Tonto Dikeh says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared her candid opinion about the frequent social media dragging between herself and her former bestie, Bobrisky.

Tonto, during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, declared that the crossdresser is so obsessed with her and she feels dirty whenever she engages in a war of words with him on social media.

The mother of one also noted that fighting Bobrisky is like physically rolling in the mud.

Source: Legit.ng