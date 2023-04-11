The beef between two of Nigeria’s comedians, Basketmouth and AY Makun, has continued to make headlines

Just recently, a new video made the rounds of AY shading Basketmouth at his AY Live show, and it got people talking

In the viral clip, the crowd seemed to remain quiet as AY threw shade at his senior colleague

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, once again made headlines over his beef with Basketmouth after he shaded his senior colleague at his show.

In a video making the rounds on social media, AY was seen on stage at his AY Live show when he performed his set.

The comedian replicated singer Portable’s popular Zazu Zeh track by adding a line about Basketmouth.

AY Makun shaded Basketmouth during his show.

Source: Instagram

While performing, he said:

“Basket, o fe ku”, which loosely translates to “Basket you want to die.”

However, after the video went viral, fans were quick to point out the crowd’s reaction to AY’s performance. In the clip, the guests at the show seemed to remain silent.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of AY Makun shading Basketmouth at his show

The video got many people talking; some noted that AY was trying to gain attention for his show with his issue with Basketmouth. Read some of their comments below:

okeoladotun:

“Atleast now people are seeing who's being petty.”

_sandra_doll:

“Ay is really taking his self so low while basket is handling him with a whole lot of maturity.”

__didi_x:

“Why everywhere come quiet like that?”

jossigraphy:

“Normal normal AY no funny.”

michael.milly.31:

“Normally Ay no funny..na grace de carry am de go.”

xiana_ria:

“Basket said Ay was using his name and this beef to sell tickets and this just proves it.”

lyonejohnsin:

“A.y is not a comedian sha.”

getty_world1:

“I believe Basket. Ay just Dey promote his show.”

Basketmouth speaks on beef with AY, claims he lied

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian and actor Basketmouth revealed on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast that 90% of what his colleague AY said about their friendship and fight was a lie.

The comedian added that they have never been friends, as there has never been any day he called on AY to hang out or banter with him as a friend. To buttress his point, Basket pointed out that there is no photo of them on social media together.

Basketmouth added that a lot of his friends had warned him about AY, calling him a snake who would only shed his skin to become a bigger snake.

