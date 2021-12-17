Tonto Dikeh and her ex-bestie, Bobrisky, are back at dragging each other like spoilt generators on social media once again

Their latest beef comes after Tonto shared a post about celebrities borrowing things to flaunt as theirs online

Bobrisky replied to the actress' comments and she retaliated, giving him a knockout in a lengthy post on Instagram

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-best friend Bobrisky are not done with the social media dragging yet as things get even messier between them.

Tonto earlier shared a post where she advised her fans not to feel intimidated by things they see online maintaining that many celebrities borrow money and cars to post as theirs.

Tonto did not mention names but Bobrisky caught the sub and replied to her, kickstarting yet another social media fight.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Tonto slammed Bobrisky and declared that she respects friendships even when they go sour.

Tonto drags Bobrisky mercilessly

The actress called out her ex-bestie and said he has a smelly body that requires constant treatment.

Tonto said she knew it is difficult for Bobrisky to lose her but she never wants to be friends with him again.

The actress also said she wouldn't like to spoil marriages, if not she would have called names of people Bobrisky has slept with.

She referred to the crossdresser as a disappointing human, ungrateful hoodlum, and a disgusting friend that she regretted knowing.

Read Tonto Dikeh's full response to Bobrisky below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tonto Dikeh's rant.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Eriata_ese:

"Omo x 1000 what did I just read."

Monicafriday1:

"This boy and co wan just stress your keypad."

Stanley_ontop:

"If you no get data this period stay close to a friend that has ooooo."

Ayam_messi:

"It's beginning to feel like Christmas."

Stylebywilliams_:

"Tonto sure knows how to make a month count . We are ready for this Detty December..... #RealQueenOfHighliht."

James Brown knocks Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser James Brown once again decided to drag his senior colleague and one time godmother, Bobrisky.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Brown disclosed that he saw Bob's Snapchat video where he claimed to have spent about N75m on just hair and makeup.

James who marvelled at the magnanimity of the lie asked if Bobrisky does not get tired of lying to everyone.

