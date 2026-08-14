Nicodemus Emus Lochok, a Kenyan man from Turkana County, shared a video appeal after finding himself living on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee

Nicodemus moved to the United States seven years ago alongside his American wife, whom he met when she visited Kenya on a church mission

He is now calling on fellow Kenyans and well-wishers to help him return home to Kenya after losing his accommodation

A Kenyan man from Turkana County is living on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, and is pleading for help to return home after his marriage to an American woman collapsed several years ago.

Nicodemus Emus Lochok's situation came to public attention through a Facebook post shared by the concerned individual in the year 2022.

Man appeals for help after breakup with wife leaves him homeless in US. Photo Source: Facebook/Nicodemus Emus, Tuko

Source: Getty Images

How a church mission led to America

According to information from his Facebook page and earlier coverage by Turkana County News Online, Nicodemus's path to the United States began when an American woman named Renee Jordan Emus travelled to Turkana County on a church mission. The two met during her visit and eventually fell in love.

Nicodemus, who attended Turkwel Boys School and was part of the 2015 class, later had his passport processed with Renee's assistance. The couple subsequently married and relocated to Nashville together.

Nicodemus now appeals for help

Their relationship eventually broke down, and Nicodemus was left without a home. He has now been living on the streets of Nashville and is reaching out to fellow Kenyans and any well-wishers willing to assist him in securing a way back to Kenya so he can reunite with his community.

His post, posted online in 2022, has continued to draw attention from users who are calling on others to assist him.

Social media users question Oyinbo woman

After news of Nicodemus's situation spread online, social media users started visiting Renee Jordan Emus's Facebook page to ask questions about what happened between the two.

Some social media users openly blamed Renee for Nicodemus's current situation, although the claims being made online have not been confirmed.

According to Tuko, the attention on Renee's page reportedly became intense, and she later deactivated her Facebook account.

Read the posts about the man below:

Nigerian man heartbroken as wife allegedly dumps him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man was left heartbroken after his wife allegedly left him just two months after relocating to the United States.

The man had reportedly supported her education and financed her migration, while their private WhatsApp conversations later surfaced online and sparked reactions.

Source: Legit.ng