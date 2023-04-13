Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has shed more light on his separation from his wife of 12 years, Elsie Okpocha

While speaking on TV3 Ghana, the Nigerian humour merchant explained that their separation was not a joke even though many people felt that way

According to Basketmouth, it was something that needed to be done for reasons best known to them

Top Nigerian comedian and businessman, Basketmouth, has now spoken more about his separation from his wife of 12 years, Elsie Okpocha.

Recall that in December 2022, Basketmouth took to social media to announce the end of his marriage to the mother of three of his children.

He spoke more on the issue while he was a guest on TV3 Ghana. According to the Nigerian star, his separation from his wife is not fake.

Video trends as Basketmouth speaks on separating from wife of 12 years, Elsie Okpocha. Photos: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“I’m separated right now, people thought it was a joke but it wasn’t.”

He added that a number of people did not believe it and assumed it was his way of promoting a show. Basket explained that he is not one to put his personal business out in public.

According to the comedian, their separation was something that needed to be done for reasons best known to him.

He said:

“I do not bring my personal matters on a public platform and put my personal things out there but it was something I needed to do for reasons best known to me and we’re cool and everything is fine.”

Basketmouth added that they had clocked 12 years in marriage before the separation. According to him, their marriage clocked the new age in November 2022 and they parted ways in December.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Basketmouth speaks more on separating from his wife

Read some of the reactions of social media users to the viral interview below:

dacheo:

“This thing called marriage sha! God help us.”

_deagram:

“The right person will never get bored and tired of you. When love visits you, I hope it stays.”

Wendy_adammaaaaa:

“It’s how two lovers that seems inseparable becomes strangers or even en£mies. This thing called love Dey somehow.”

Honeyojukwu:

“Divorce and people are giggling…that was cringing. None of my business, but we pray for a good marriage. Honestly because we get scared sometimes. In fact I cry sometimes, how can so much love exists and then it’s over ”

thetruthtellerongram_:

“She couldn't Tolerate your Pride Any more. Dealing with someone like basket mouth will be the hardest thing ever.”

carolinedamiro:

“This kind of man hmmm don’t offend him ooo, because he will never forgive you”

Beareroftruth01:

“This man is cocky asf! Wonder how his ex wife coped with him. Such a dark heart.”

cleaninginlagos:

“Women dey try oh. God abeg.”

Ebuka255:

“This bros get ego problem.”

lab_cosmetics:

“This guy go dey very difficult ehn.”

susy.licious1:

“Awww marriage is a scam. Be single and happy.”

Source: Legit.ng