Instagram big boy Woodberry is currently trending on social media following a fresh update on his internet fraud case

The flamboyant individual and close friend of Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay victims who lost their hard-earned money to him

Woodberry will also be forfeiting his luxury assets in Dubai and social media users have since expressed their thoughts on the matter

Nigerian big boy Olalekan Jacob Ponle popularly known as Mr Woodberry has finally pleaded guilty in his ongoing internet fraud case in the United States.

Woodberry who was nabbed around the same time as his close friend, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, entered a plea of guilt with US authorities and also agreed to forfeit $8 million (Over N3.6 billion) in his possession to the US government, Peoples Gazette reports.

The same media reported that the notorious internet fraudster agreed to plead guilty following a plea declaration submitted at the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on April 6.

In addition, Woodberry will also be forfeiting assets and properties in his possession which were acquired as a result of his offence.

Social media users react to Woodberry pleading guilty

bawawalkat said:

"In a country where U celebrate wealth without knowing their source of income you get to see more of these atrocities."

zainab_onyene said:

"May God expose all of them one after the other. You never know how this feels until you’re their victim. May Allah expose the person that moved money from my account like this I saw shege last month."

__danielregha said:

"The EFCC should start offering a cash reward to anyone who reports yahoo boys, a significant amt like N1m; This will get many people to snitch on friends, relatives & neighbours. The war against yahoo boys should be taken seriously cos these cybercrimals are nothing but m¤nsters."

