A touching tweet recently graced the internet and uncovered the kindness of people society has branded as 'thugs'

A Nigerian lady narrated how she got stranded on a rainy day and had insufficient cash to get to her destination

Luckily, an 'agbero' begged a commercial bus driver to accept the little she had and take her home

Kindness makes the world go round and certainly restores lost faith and hope in humanity.

In Nigeria, especially in the West, some groups of young men who hustle fiercely in the streets in search of daily bread have been branded as thugs or 'agberos'.

They are usually seen as mean, threatening and dangerous. It was assumed that they are always up to no good and don't mean well for anyone, especially strangers.

However, a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @Snowflake_tul has kicked against such a stereotype.

She narrated her experience and talked about the kindness of these agberos on the streets.

According to her, there was heavy rain that triggered a flood. It was already night and commercial transport drivers hiked the transport fare.

Unfortunately, the money she had on her was not enough to pay for her transportation back home due to the sudden price inflation.

Surprisingly, one of the agberos begged a driver on her behalf to take the amount she was offering.

The agbero conditioned that if the driver took the lady's money, take her to the correct bus stop and ensure her safety, he won't take any money from the driver.

The lady confessed that the entire experience made her emotional and teary-eyed. That certainly left a positive imprint on her heart.

This was her tweet:

"I was stranded one night cause of flood in Lagos, tfare was so high so my money wasn't enough. One agbero pleaded with a driver to take anything i give him and he wont collect any money from him, told the driver to drop me at b/stop and ensure i'm safe I wanted to cry."

Social media reactions

@Tijesunimi-Abba's Beloved said:

"E reash to want to cry. That's so heartwarming."

@LOLO commented:

"Wow! This is amazing."

@OluwaSeyifunmi commented:

"I'm the agbero, Dm to appreciate my effort that night.

@Fagbohun_AB commented:

"Eetz cos u are a Lady ooo... As a Guyyy."

@HAPPINESS commented:

"I can relate, me that i'm always lost when I need to jump multiple buses and then sometimes when I need to cross the road they help me."

@FelixCiti commented:

"Na bcos u be fine girl o."

@opeoyemi commented:

"An agbero has even taken me to the exact place so many times."

@nnaji_princess wrote:

"Yes oh. They're helpful sometimes but they can be mad annoying. I'm sure if we all start to share our agbero horror stories, e no go end."

@Nazannwa wrote:

"Well, the interesting part is that they are agberos and humans."

See the post below:

