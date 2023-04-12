Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, in an interview, made it known that he and AY have never been friends

AY, during his show, AY Live, sparked reactions after Spyro's Who's Your Guy song came up, and he mentioned Basketmouth

Different reactions have followed the video, with many people pointing out that AY has started chasing clout with the issue

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY has refused to let his beef with colleague Basketmouth die, especially after the latter's recent interview.

Following claims by Basketmouth that they were never friends, the comedian at his AY Live show for Easter called his colleague his guy.

Spyro's Who's Your Guy came on, and AY danced around the stage as he sang and mentioned his colleague as his own guy.

Netizens react to the video

ms_naomii:

"Ay started this banter for a reason, I’m sure he won’t just let it fade like that"

temilolasobola:

"He said he doesn’t want to be a friend…..let him be."

derickrose28:

"Men acting like babies‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

db_naturals_:

"Wetin come be this AY? You don dey use am cash out "

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"AY be cashing out steadily even from this, y’all don’t know that guy is a biz man. Dey play, just dey play "

hajara_iduoze:

"At this point, it’s clear they are chasing clout."

feolatsfc:

"It takes just few wise people to understand Ay brought up all this fight issue just to promote his show. They all understand the show biz is all about violenc£ now."

stanbnx:

"I strongly believe that this man wants to settle with his friend but it’s unfortunate that the person he wants to settle with doesn’t reciprocate the same energy, the best thing is to move on."

theamakaxtopher:

"He said you guys were never friends. Let him be, friendship is not by force. Make we normalize deying our lane!!!"

iconikdjmovik:

"AY sef own is too much, it’s not by force , leave basket alone."

Bovi reacts to viral old photo of Basketmouth and AY

Nigerian ace comedian Bovi reacted to the old viral picture of his colleagues Basketmouth and AY Makun.

The comedian indirectly shaded his colleague and mentioned that the old picture of the duo was that of a celebrity and a fan.

According to Bovi, the picture was taken in 2004.

