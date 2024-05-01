A member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, Shehu Dikko, has hailed the NFF for appointing Finidi George as the substantive Super Eagle’s coach

Legit.ng reports that NFF on Monday, April 29, appointed Finidi as Super Eagles' substantive coach

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Dikko shared his view on the NFF's resolution and the probable implication

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, has said the appointment of Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is "the most appropriate decision".

Dikko stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

According to the top football administrator, formerly a NFF vice-president, Finidi's appointment will stabilise the Super Eagles team, considering he has been part of the senior national team set-up for over a year.

Dikko told Legit.ng:

"It is the best and most appropriate decision at this time to appoint Finidi to head the Super Eagles. It provides stability and consistency to the team as Finidi has been with the team as first assistant coach for the past 20 months working closely with Jose Peseiro. Thus he has a clear understanding of the team structure, the players, their strengths and weaknesses and what needs to be done to improve.

"With the critical matches now at hand, Finidi is thus the safest bet, and I must congratulate NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, and the board for this bold decision."

NFF reacts to alleged Amunike's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF debunked the report that it has appointed former international, Emmanuel Amunike as Super Eagles coach.

The NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire, disclosed this to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 21.

Olajire described the alleged appointment of Amunike as Super Eagles coach as fake news.

