Finidi George: “Safest Bet”, FIFA Stakeholder Cmte Member, Dikko Reacts as Legend Gets Eagles Job
- A member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, Shehu Dikko, has hailed the NFF for appointing Finidi George as the substantive Super Eagle’s coach
- Legit.ng reports that NFF on Monday, April 29, appointed Finidi as Super Eagles' substantive coach
- Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Dikko shared his view on the NFF's resolution and the probable implication
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
FCT, Abuja - Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, has said the appointment of Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is "the most appropriate decision".
Dikko stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.
According to the top football administrator, formerly a NFF vice-president, Finidi's appointment will stabilise the Super Eagles team, considering he has been part of the senior national team set-up for over a year.
Dikko told Legit.ng:
"It is the best and most appropriate decision at this time to appoint Finidi to head the Super Eagles. It provides stability and consistency to the team as Finidi has been with the team as first assistant coach for the past 20 months working closely with Jose Peseiro. Thus he has a clear understanding of the team structure, the players, their strengths and weaknesses and what needs to be done to improve.
"With the critical matches now at hand, Finidi is thus the safest bet, and I must congratulate NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, and the board for this bold decision."
Read more on Finidi George
- Finidi George, 11 other Super Eagles 1994 members who became coaches
- "Is it fair?": Former Nigerian coach laments NFF still owes him 19 years after
- Finidi George speaks as he begins training with Super Eagles
NFF reacts to alleged Amunike's appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF debunked the report that it has appointed former international, Emmanuel Amunike as Super Eagles coach.
The NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire, disclosed this to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 21.
Olajire described the alleged appointment of Amunike as Super Eagles coach as fake news.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng