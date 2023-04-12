Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has sparked a debate on social media after he bragged about his success online

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Cash App crooner noted that he is still popping despite being a slave to no one

According to Bella, he pulled all strings by himself and he never tries to take glory for work he did not do

Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, recently trended on social media after he attributed his success in the music industry solely to himself.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star posted about how he pulled all of his strings by himself.

According to the Cash App crooner, no one pulled strings for him so people better speak to him with respect. Not stopping there, he added that if anybody tries to say they did one or two things for him, they just want to tap in his glory.

Fans react as Bella Shmurda brags about being self-made. Photos: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent post, Bella Shmurda heaped praises on himself and claimed he was still popping in the music industry despite being a slave to nobody.

He wrote:

“One thing bout Bella Shmurda is still popping on these street without being a Slave to nobody or any entity There levels,sho get?!”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Bella Shmurda brags about being self-made in the music industry

Bella Shmurda’s tweets soon went viral online and they raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

mceepraise:

“No man is self made baba. Rest.”

vetofx:

“Okay we believe you ”

ayam_benco:

“Olamide made u. Stop playing Bella.”

Bam tweeted:

Paul posted a throwback photo of Bella with Olamide and Poco Lee:

Icebwoy claimed Olamide changed Bella Shmurda’s life:

Source: Legit.ng