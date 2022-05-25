Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh , has finally spoken about how it feels dragging her ex-bestie Bobrisky online

, The actress during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze made the declaration and claimed the crossdresser is so obsessed with her

Tonto who referred to Bobrisky as shim said he always finds a way to get involved in whatever concerns her

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared her candid opinion about the frequent social media dragging between herself and her former bestie, Bobrisky.

Tonto during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze declared that the crossdresser is so obsessed with her and she feels dirty whenever she engages in a war of words with him on social media.

Tonto Dikeh reveals what it feels like fighting Bobrisky. Credit: @tontolet @bobrisky222

The mother of one also noted that fighting Bobrisky is like physically rolling in the mud. She said:

"Fighting Bob is like physically rolling in the mud, but it is necessary, I feel dirty. But where is the fun if I don't reply him, I don't really care about him. I have a funeral in my head, he is gone.

"There's no time he doesn't want to jump on a plane when it comes to my name, the obsession is bad."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh's new twist

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Tonto Dikeh's comments about her constant fight with Bobrisky.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Derrick_nnaji:

"What happened to blocking each other and moving on, ignore the other no matter what?"

Unified_wale:

"See as daddy freeze serious on top woman and senior man matter."

Stella_offor_makike:

"They match each other . Let the drama continues. Na dem go tire."

Nene_george

"Then don’t… don’t do it and regrets it after. You needs to stop feeding into some people’s negativity because some of them actually flourishes on that, and also stop making them relevant too."

