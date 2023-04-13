A Nigerian woman has stirred controversy on social media after a recent video of herself and her husband surfaced

The short clip showed her kneeling before her husband to serve him his meal as someone filmed them

Netizens have penned down several comments regarding the clip as they debated on the essence of such a tradition

In some tribes in Nigeria, it is a tradition that a wife must go down on both knees when serving food to her husband.

A married man recently lectured his wife about the tradition, and she decided to put it into practice.

Woman kneels to serve her husband food. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, she knelt before her husband, who stared at her surprisedly.

He asked why she was kneeling, and she explained that she decided to follow the tradition of his people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At first, her husband tried to leave the living room in shock, but he was drawn back by his child and his wife, who remained on her knees.

Social media reactions

Db_naturals_ said:

"You for roll for ground to prove that you are a very good wife. I don’t support this disrespect."

Avediamond stated:

"You forgot to roll on the fall for 10 mins and add 5mins of frog jumps. Nansense."

Dejairo75 commented:

"If you like summersault, just respect and give him peace. Vice versa."

Ldy_darling reacted:

"All of u that want this treatment. I hope u have the financial and mental backing for this."

Gennyngum noted:

"He will still cheat and even take second wife. Trust those genders who betrayed Jesus Christ at your own risk."

Seun_dreams added:

"Na lie oo, she get agenda and e no dey pass money."

Susy.licious1 said:

"Na only Yoruba women Dey kneel to serve food. As an Edo woman that you are, you don’t need to kneel down."

Teeh_lyfstyle said:

Early mor mor man and "woman matter. Una no dey think of long life and prosperity."

Watch the video below:

Woman insists bride must kneel before husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video showing a couple during their white wedding as the bride and groom stood before their wedding cake has stirred massive reactions.

In the clip shared by @princewisdom544, the lovers were instructed to cut the cake into bits. Seeing that the lovers were slow, a woman in a yellow outfit assisted and cut out the portion to be fed to the man. She also directed the bride on how to go about feeding her husband the cake. When the wife only bent her knees slightly, the same woman shouted that she must kneel properly.

When it got to the man's turn, he almost ate the portion he was to feed his wife. The whole session was hilarious. Many joked that the groom loves food a lot.

Source: Legit.ng