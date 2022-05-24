The estranged personal assistant to Bobrisky, Oye Kyme, has explained the genesis of the beef between her former boss and Tonto Dikeh

Oye said Tonto Dikeh blocked Bobrisky on Instagram and the crossdresser was pained by the act

The former PA also said Bobrisky vowed to do everything to destroy the actress as he called several people to report the painful incident

Oye Kyme has taken to her Instagram page to reveal what caused the lingering beef between his former boss, Bobrisky and his ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh.

The former PA to Bobrisky said everything started the day Tonto Dikeh decided to block the crossdresser on Instagram and this did not go down well with him.

Oye Kyme talks on cause of Bobrisky and Tonto's fight. Credit: @oye.kyme @bobrisky222 @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Oye further explained that Tonto's block got to Bobrisky so bad that he called 12 people in one hour to report the actress to them.

The ex-personal assistant further said everyone in the house couldn't sleep on that fateful night as Bobrisky vowed to do everything that can destroy Tonto and lie against her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also stated some of the lies the crossdresser already planned to dish out against his former bestie.

Check her post below:

Nigerians react to Oye Kyme's post about Tonto and Bob's fight

Social media users have reacted differently to Oye's post about the cause of Tonto and Bobrisky's fight.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

This_islima:

"To every craze, there's a counter craze."

Hrh_kingdiamond:

"Senior man worst nightmare don show."

Nenejones_esq:

"Why senior man isn’t attacking Oye is what I don’t understand."

Limabankbyme:

"Keeping up with #kemTonBob this matter isn't ending soon. Oyekyme is Bobrisky karma."

Bobrisky slams Tonto for owing him N5m, defends Kemi Olunloyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky resumed dragging his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh on social media.

The socialite waded into Tonto's issue with journalist Kemi Olunloyo and he went ahead to air his own grievances.

According to Bob, Tonto is still owing him N5 million even though she publicly asked for his account number in 2021 for a refund.

Source: Legit.ng