Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has sparked reactions online with a comment she recently shared about her junior colleague Bimbo Ademoye

Funke Akindele commented on a post shared by Bimbo Ademoye on her Instagram page, hailing her for a tremendous job done on a new movie she starred in

Gangs of Lagos has been the number movie and has been trending on social media for its vivid description of the underworld of Isale Eko

Nollywood actress and prolific movie producer Funke Akindele recently got people talking online with a comment she shared online about the fast-rising Nigerian film star Bimbo Ademoye.

Akindele couldn't help but voice her admiration of Bimbo Ademoye's pitch-perfect delivery of her role in the trending new movie 'Gangs of Lagos'.

Ace movie producer Funke Akindele stirs emotions online with a comment she shared about her junior colleague Bimbo Ademoye. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Ademoye played the character, Teni in the Prime Video original. Funke Akindele and many other Nollywood stars were all at the movie's premiere, and they all brought their gangster Owambe vibe to full glare.

Both actresses are yet to star or feature in the same movie, but with this reaction coming from the Jenifa crooner, there is no double soon enough; they might get to share a podium together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Bimbo Ademoye's post that Funke Akindele reacted to:

See how netizens reacted to the post and Funke Akindele's comment

@enioluwaofficial:

"Been Waiting For Thé Pictures! and ATE AGAIN."

@ad_____baby:

"EhnnnIya Baraka to ta lenuMother to one wife to none❤️."

@stannze:

"Na the real owambe gangster be this o. Too sweet."

@tanaadelana:

"Giddemmmm."

@thefiks_xx:

"Abimbim of Ebute meta ."

@funbi_olatunbosun:

"Slay queen... I was wondering why the weather is this hot,I never knew you are the cause of the hotness."

@folagade_banks:

"Omo kazeem funra ra e!!! teniola."

@thebayorxo_:

"Iya Baraka no carry last ajehhh."

Bimbo Ademoye reveals the one thing fame took from her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood's fast-rising light-skinned screen diva, Bimbo Ademoye, recently shared the one thing she missed the most as an ordinary person before she became a famous actress.

The Breaded Life star told Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa that she missed some parts of her old life when she was not a celebrity.

The actress who grew up in the suburban area of Lagos, Ebutte-Metta, said being unable to walk to the market and buy things herself is one of the things she misses the most about her old life.

Source: Legit.ng