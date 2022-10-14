Fast-rising Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recently shared her thoughts about her character in the viral Kunle Afolayan movie Anikulapo

During her chat with Legit.ng she revealed what her most challenging moment was while playing the role of Arolake

She also addressed the rife notion that many people now see her as a comedian because of the many comic personas she has taken up both in movies and in skits

For some weeks, the super-talented Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has been trending online for her role in the movie Anikulapo.

The movie star recently spoke with Legit.ng, where she gave an insight into her famous character Arolake and how pleased she is with the public acceptance and validation it has gained.

The actress talked about life as a celebrity and how the environment she grew up in influences some of the characters she plays in movies. Below are some of Bimbo's responses to our questions.

When we asked the actress what she thinks of her character Arolake in Anikulapo, she said:

"Arolake is somebody who some people would see as a gas lighter, while some people would see her as a victim. But the beauty of this character is that people would get to pick which side of her they want to accept or criticise."

Ademoye, during our chat, revealed that her greatest challenge while playing Arolake was climbing on a mountain and walking in a stream, with Kunle Afolayan knowing fully well that she doesn't know how to swim and she was scared of heights.

"I'm scared of heights, and I was made to climb the highest part of the mountain where we filmed, with no harness or with any type of support. I also don't know how to swim, Kunle Afolayan made me walk in the middle of a river with no protection, but guess what I would do it over and over again."

I am not a comedian, but the environment I grew up in influences the characters I play a lot

Bimbo also spoke about her playing many comical characters and what influences them. She gave instances of how she mixes up some of the mannerisms she picked up from different people while growing up in Ebutte-Metta and portrays them in movies.

"It is crazy that people see what I do as comedy; what people don't know is that I am just imitating the people I grew up around. Every single character you see me portray is somebody I grew up around."

"I grew up in Ebutte-Metta, so I had different people, different mannerisms, different pronunciations, that I see everyday and I picked up on some of these things and express them in the characters that I play. Sometimes I channel some of my dramatic aunties or my hairdresser or even the way my brother speaks who has a lisp. People might see them as comedy but I am just doing what I saw growing up as a child and I am glad its putting a smile on people's faces."

I took classes so that I could play my character in Bread Life well

The actress also shared about the character she played in Breaded Life, where she portrayed an 'Egun' woman who was a street hawker that sells bread. Ademoye noted that for Breaded Life, she took classes to be able to speak like an Egun person.

"For Breaded Life, I am going, to be honest, I took classes. I had a tutor, but it was easy to learn because, again, going to buy fish in Oyingbo market from the Egun people, I was already familiar with how the Egun people used to speak. Also, I had a woman, Iya Benard, who sells beans, and she used to have someone who sells bread beside her who was Egun as well, so putting all those characters together in my head and actually taking classes to learn how to speak was what brought Bread Life to live."

Bimbo also noted during the interview that the quality of scripts determines some of the roles she plays. She said it doesn't matter if the movie is mega-budget or mid-budget; it is the script for her always.

Okra Soup (Ila Alasepo) with Eba is my favourite local dish

The Anikulapo star also shared that the popular Yoruba delicacy, Ila Alasepo, also known as Okra soup, is her favourite local dish.

Bimbo noted that if anybody wanted to make her do their bidding with too much fuss, she should just be offered the delicacy with Eba, and the person would have her under their whims for the next 24 hours.

"If you want me to fall in love with you as man, just make Ila Alasepo with Eba for me, that's it, that's the end of the story I am all yours."

