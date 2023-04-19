Cubana Chiefpriest is currently in Italy alongside music superstar, Peter Okoye, to show support for Nigeria footballer, Victor Osimhen

The socialite shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he and the singer sang a song of victory for Osimhen during the Napoli vs AC Milan match

The video, however, sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some people making jokes about Osimhen’s club losing

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, doesn’t hesitate to go the extra mile for his friends, and this was recently the case with footballer, Victor Osimhen.

The flamboyant socialite and music star, Peter Okoye of Psquare, took a trip to Italy, where they showed up for Osimhen during the Napoli vs AC Milan match.

Fun video of Cubana Chiefpriest and Mr P rooting for Victor Osimhen. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

A video shared on Instagram captured the moment Chiefpriest and the singer filmed a selfie video and sang a victory song for their Nigerian brother who plays for Napoli.

“And Our African Best Player @victorosimhen9 Scored @peterpsquare @drewuyi Make We Go Find Better Italian Pasta & Red Wine,” he captioned the clip.

Social media users react to video

amarah.shuga said:

"Nigerians supporting Nigeria."

chuks149 said:

"Try get money, friends go many."

iam_davidfunds said:

"osimeh no carry napoli go anywhere."

001chibuzor_soundgod said:

"Shey Napoli no qualify celebrity bar man no send that one."

qudustun_ said:

"See Napoli fans as they’re looking them, as they’re hurting osimhen name when dey didn’t won if say Napoli won ni they’re fans would have join them and hurt osimhen name."

largemanoflagos01 said:

"Lol…..Osihmen wey Dey cry like this….Dey play."

desurplus said:

"When my brother oseme lose you dey celebrate,I don see say Wetin you sabi nah to sell liquor ,you just dey watch Ball for watching sake."

Mr P, Cubana Chiefpriest hang out with Osimhen after defeat

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest and Peter Okoye were present during the UCL match between Napoli and AC Milan on Tuesday night, April 18.

They were in Italy to support Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, who plays for Napoli; the match, however, ended in a defeat to AC Milan.

A video after the match showed the moment Peter and Chiefpriest linked up with Osimhen, alongside other fans, to cheer him up.

Source: Legit.ng