It was a serious "gangster something," as many Nigerian celebrities brought their fashion game to the fore during the recent Gangs of Lagos premiere

Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Tobi Bakre, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara, Banky W, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bimbo Ademoye, looked stunning at the premiere

The movie is a Prime Video original that tells the story of different gangs in Lagos and how turf wars happen when a new gang boss is to emerge

It was quite a sight at the premiere of the movie Gangs of Lagos, which took place on Thursday, April 6, 2023, as many Nollywood stars like Banky W, Tobi Bakre, Funke Akindele, and several others turned up in different catchy local attires with a touch of gangster owambe (party) vibe.

The style was Saturday owambe with a touch of gangster vibes, and as always, Nollywood stars didn't let their fans down as they brought fire to the red carpet.

See how some of your favourite celebrities stormed the premiere of Gangs of Lagos. Photo credit: @nollywoodcitadel

Source: Instagram

From Tobi Bakre going for an all-black ensemble to Funke Akindele's pink wavey hat, it was a fashion show stopper.

The new movie will start showing in cinemas and on Prime Videos on Friday, April 7, 2023.

See photos of Nollywood stars that were at the event below:

See more photos from the event. Below is the guy's outfit from the premiere:

See how fans reacted to how their faves looked at the premiere of Gangs of Lagos

@ojurereoluwa_1:

"Aunty Funke simple and delicate."

@queen_teephar_:

"@bimboademoye iya baraka no deh disappoint."

@petlyprints_:

"Just a day event and you spend thisuch on your wears.... Celebrity lifestyle."

@juliusmon2020:

"Love Dem all❤️❤️."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Gangster. You killed your role. Kilode."

@stannze:

"Na the real owambe gangster be this o. Too sweet."

