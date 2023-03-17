Davido has been off social media for months, and his fans and colleagues have spent every day anticipating his return.

The singer has, however, not been completely off the grid, as he has accidentally shared posts, helped people, and videos of him having fun have also surfaced.

Different times Davido has been seen on social media

In this article, Legit.ng has put together some of the times the DMW boss has been heard from despite his intentional absence.

1. Davido gifts keke driver N1m for being a good fan

For showing love by pasting stickers of Davido’s photos all over his ‘machine’ Davido gifted a tricycle driver N1m.

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut shared a screenshot of the DM he received from Davido, where the singer made the N1 million pledge.

A number of netizens were pleased by Davido's generous gesture to the keke driver despite his break from social media. Some of them prayed for OBO.

2. Fan spots Davido driving himself in Lagos

A fan's dream came true after he luckily saw Davido driving on the road with his entourage.

To make it even better, the singer had his window down, and the excited fan did all he could to catch his attention.

After catching up with Davido's car, the young man called his name, and the singer smiled before bursting into laughter.

3. Davido mistakenly posts video of him getting massage

Davido got fans telling him to end his break after he shared a video of one of his relaxation moments and quickly deleted it.

In the clip, the singer was seen lying down while another man in a striped shirt helped him massage his head as he jammed to the music playing in the background.

Despite how quickly OBO deleted the post, a number of netizens already recorded the video.

4. Davido gives fans hope as he turns pastor

A video of Davido melted hearts, as he was seen in a video holding a bible as he quoted parts of the scriptures.

The voice behind the camera was heard hailing the singer after he finished the biblical declaration.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Davido already lost a lot of weight.

5. Davido parties hard at cousin's birthday

Any time a story of Davido having fun despite his long break surfaces on social media, it gives his fans joy.

In the late hours of March 16, 2023, Davido, alongside other family members and friends, had gathered to celebrate his cousin, Nike, on her 28th birthday.

In the video, Davido looked happy and seemed to be having a good time.

6. Davido storms social media to remove his Instagram profile photo

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido started a movement on social media after he removed his Instagram profile photo.

There was a lot of buzz about the return of the music star to social media in March, and he made great changes to his Instagram page.

The DMW boss deleted most of the photos on his page and also removed his Instagram profile photo.

Netizens rejoice as Davido’s sister returns to Instagram

There have been strong indications that Davido will return to social media later in March.

After the singer deleted photos on his page and removed his Instagram profile picture, his sister Sharon Ademefun returned to social media.

The entrepreneur, whose last post was in October, shared a video detailing a day in her life and what she gets up to.

Source: Legit.ng