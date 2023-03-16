Nigerian singer Davido is well-loved, and it has extended to his family members and loved ones

When Davido lost his son, Ifeanyi, he and his family members stayed off social media, and his sister Sharon recently made a comeback

Sharon shared a video detailing a day in her life, and netizens welcomed her with open arms

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

There have been strong indications that Davido will return to social media soon, later this month.

After the singer deleted photos on his page and removed his Instagram profile picture, his sister Sharon Ademefun returned to social media.

Davido's sister returns to social media Photo credit: @davido/@lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur, whose last post was in October, shared a video detailing a day in her life and what she gets up to.

The clip saw Sharon in her elements as a mum, foodie, and business owner.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Netizens rejoice over Sharon's return

amandajoypuravankara:

“A lot of times you gotta do a lot of what you hate to get to what you love! I’m going to remember that for every aspect of my life. So insightful."

quinbee1:

"Welcome back mama ❤️"

priceless_priscilla1:

"Miss you so much mama was about to comment on your business page few minutes ago how much i missed you. Please don’t go MIA on us again biko "

vitu911:

"Welcome back, now am sure that will surely see our Chioma soon."

lolahouseof_fab:

"Welcome back Auntie Sharon. Miss you sis."

e.alaneme:

"Welcome back our Ronnie. You have been missed."

xolile_langa:

"Welcome back. I missed you so much here. God be with you!"

niffy_911:

"God bless you Sharon, God bless Adewale, God bless David, God bless my amiable Chairman and God bless and keep the Adeleke's safe in his arms. Amen ❤️❤️"

Davido’s Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo remove their IG profile photos

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, seemed to have started a movement on social media after he removed his Instagram profile photo.

There has been a lot of buzz about the return of the music star to social media in March, and recently, the DMW boss deleted most of the photos on his page and removed his Instagram profile photo.

A look through ex-crew members Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo's pages shows that they have also gotten rid of their Instagram profiles.

Source: Legit.ng