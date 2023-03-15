Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have unknowingly started a movement on social media

Shortly after the music star deleted most of his photos and removed his Instagram profile picture, some 30 BG members followed suit

Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and his manager, Asa Asika, have also joined the trend and removed their profile photos in solidarity with the singer

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, seems to have started a movement on social media after he removed his Instagram profile photo.

There has been a lot of buzz about the return of the music star to social media in March and just recently, Davido made great changes to his Instagram page.

The DMW boss deleted most of the photos on his page and also removed his Instagram profile photo.

Fans react as Davido's lawyer and manager also delete their profile photos. Photos: @davido, @prince_ii, @asaasika

Source: Instagram

Davido’s move however seemed to start an online movement with some of his team members and top fans following suit.

In a new development, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and his manager, Asa Asika, also removed their Instagram profile photos in solidarity with the singer.

See the screenshots below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s lawyer and manager also delete their profile photos

Shortly after Davido’s lawyer and his manager also deleted their profile photos, a number of netizens reacted to the development. Read some of their comments below:

infinitykay_xx:

“Na juju be this o.”

justice_crack:

“What if Davido delete his Instagram account are we all gonna delete ours?”

official_glorioux:

“Make I remove my dp cos of who person were nor know if I don drink garri today make una Dey play .”

enjoyment75_:

“I don’t delete my own too 30BG we mount.”

mer_chant35:

“Na una open IG for me?.”

joci_mill:

“Wetin be the meaning of all this nonsense .”

officalhorlarh345__:

“Operation Remove your DP .”

c_zarrrrrr:

“If this album no sweet. I go swear for all of Una mama . Cuz Wetin be all this one .”

Davido mistakenly posts video of him getting massage, quickly deletes it

Davido has now been accused of playing hide and seek on social media after he made another mistake appearance online.

In the late hours of March 14, 2023, the music star shared a video of himself getting a massage on his Instagram story.

In the clip, the singer was seen lying down while another man in a striped shirt helped him massage his head as he jammed to the music playing in the background.

Source: Legit.ng