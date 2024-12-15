A meeting between political figures Rabiu Kwankwaso, Donald Duke, and others with former President Obasanjo focused on Nigeria's political future and governance challenges

The leaders discussed national issues at Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta, emphasizing the future of the nation’s politics and governance

Kwankwaso expressed gratitude for the productive discussions, thanking Obasanjo for his warm hospitality and continued support

A recent meeting between prominent Nigerian political figures, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, Donald Duke, and other associates, has raised significant discussions about the nation’s political future.

The group visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for an urgent dialogue on national issues.

The leaders' visit focused on crucial matters regarding Nigeria’s political landscape and governance, with a particular emphasis on the future of the nation’s politics.

Kwankwaso who revealed tis development via his X page, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the former president on these pressing issues.

“I was pleased to be in the company of my friend, His Excellency Donald Duke, and other associates to pay a courtesy call on President Olusegun Obasanjo,” Kwankwaso stated.

The meeting, which was described as productive, highlighted the ongoing concerns of Nigerian leaders about the direction of the country's political and governance structures.

In a statement, Kwankwaso thanked Obasanjo for his continued support and hospitality, which he described as both warm and generous.

